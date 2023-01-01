KDLL Jim Evenson Artwork Raffle

Art lovers and local history buffs — KDLL is sharing a rare opportunity to own an original, professionally framed Jim Evenson painting. "Black and Tan" is an acrylic abstract painting from Jim's later years of work. Only 100 tickets will be sold. All proceeds help KDLL meet our federal grant match requirement for 2023.

Jim Evenson came to Kena in 1955, settling on Bishop Lake in Nikiski with his wife, Nedra, and son, Thor. He was born in Chicago. He earned his BA in art at Grinnell College, earned a MA in art and an MFA in painting at the University of Iowa. Evenson taught art at Ames, Iowa, Cornell College, Anchorage High School (now West High), Kenai Central High School and Kenai Peninsula College over 25 years, retiring from teaching in 1975. He also was a longtime commercial fisherman in Cook Inlet.

While living in Malaga, Spain, while on sabbatical, Evenson began learning stone lithography. He installed his own press and did all of his own printmaking with help from Nedra. He also was a talented painter, largely featuring abstracts in his later years. His work has exhibited widely in Alaska, the Midwest, Spain, Canada and Russia. Jim died in 2020, followed by Nedra in 2021. They are greatly missed.

Raffle tickets are available here.