River City Academy senior Justin Hansen is completing in the U.S. Biathlon National Championships this week, which kick off Thursday in Lake Placid, New York. KDLL’s Sabine Poux spoke to the 18-year-old last week ahead of the competition.

Hansen competes in a sprint race March 24, a pursuit March 25 and a relay March 26. He says he’ll post updates on Facebook at Kenai Biathlon.