Votes still coming in for special U.S. House race

The state is still counting ballots for the special primary election to fill Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As of Wednesday, Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III, Independent Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola all seemed poised to move on to the final ranked-choice race in August. But those results aren’t official — yet. The state's Division of Elections hopes to certify results by June 25.

So far, unofficial results for the two voter districts on the central Kenai Peninsula are largely tracking with the statewide numbers.

District 29

Palin is winning the vote in District 29 so far, with about 43.9 percent of votes cast in the district. Begich has 21.5 percent of the District 29 vote. Palin and Begich are also the top two vote getters statewide.

Independent Al Gross has 10.3 percent of the District 29 vote while Democrat Mary Peltola has 4.9 percent. Republican Tara Sweeney is clocking in at 3.5 percent.

As of Wednesday, 4,689 votes had been cast in District 29.

District 30

Palin is also carrying 41.8 percent of votes in District 30. Begich has 22.6 percent of votes in that district so far, while Gross has 8.6 percent. Sweeney clocks in at 4.8 percent and Peltola has 4.6 percent.

As of Wednesday, 4,108 votes had been cast in District 30.

Local Congressional candidates Anne McCabe and Karyn Griffin, both of Soldotna and running without party affiliation, both have under a percentage point of the votes cast in each district.