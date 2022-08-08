Econ 919 — Statewide strategy

Taking stock of Alaska’s economic present and future is no small task.

But every five years, representatives from around the state do just that to craft Alaska's comprehensive economic development strategy, or CEDs. It’s a snapshot of the state’s priorities that it can point to, for example, when it looks for federal funding for projects. And this month, the state is looking for comment on a 160-page draft of a plan that spans 2022 to 2027.

Tim Dillon with the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District was part of the large team that crafted the new CEDS.

He said while the overarching economic goals of this document remain the same, there are some new industries and issues at the forefront of this report that weren’t the focus back in 2016.