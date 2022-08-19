© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Hope and Cooper Landing Schools get a new principal

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM AKDT
Hope School
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Hope School is the only school in the small Kenai Peninsula community of Hope.

School started this week in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School district, and the small rural K-12 schools in Hope and Cooper Landing have started off the year with a new principal.

Previously, these schools were grouped with the Moose Pass School and Tustumena Elementary under one principal, but starting this year, they have their own.

KDLL’s Riley Board spoke with new principal Cindy McKibben just as she finished out her first week of the new school year.

Tags

Local News HopeCooper LandingKPBSDKenai Peninsula Borough School District
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
Related Content