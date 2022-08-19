Hope and Cooper Landing Schools get a new principal

School started this week in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School district, and the small rural K-12 schools in Hope and Cooper Landing have started off the year with a new principal.

Previously, these schools were grouped with the Moose Pass School and Tustumena Elementary under one principal, but starting this year, they have their own.

KDLL’s Riley Board spoke with new principal Cindy McKibben just as she finished out her first week of the new school year.