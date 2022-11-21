© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

Young moose rescued from Soldotna basement

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published November 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKST
Moose in Basement.jpeg
Courtesy of Soldotna Professional Firefighters
/
The young moose with firefighters in the basement he had become trapped in.

A young moose fell through a basement in Soldotna this weekend, requiring local responders to guide it out of the home.

The moose fell into a basement window well and through the egress window, possibly while reaching for some leaves. It ended up trapped in the home’s basement.

Captain Josh Thompson with Central Emergencies Services was at the scene. He says the operation involved Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologists, and about seven firefighters.

Moose with Firefighters.jpeg
Courtesy of Soldotna Professional Firefighters
/
Responders posing with the moose.

One of the Fish and Game Biologists used a dart gun to administer a sedative, then once the moose was calm, the responders lifted it onto a large tarp, carried it up the stairs and brought it outside. The whole ordeal took about an hour.

Thompson says the best way to avoid this happening at your own home is to keep vegetation that might attract wildlife away from your basement window wells. But he says it’s important not to cover these entrances, because they’re important fire exits.

Moose being carried.jpeg
Courtesy of Soldotna Professional Firefighters
/
Responders carry the moose out of the basement.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
