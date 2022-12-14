© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

State opens bidding on additional Cook Inlet lease sale

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM AKST
Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.55.39 PM.png
Alaska Division of Oil and Gas
The sale will take place over 2.8 million acres in and around Cook Inlet.

The State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this monthjust ahead of another lease sale from the federal government.

The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas said 721 tracts will be out for bid during the sale. The tracts cover Wasilla down to Anchor Point, both onshore and off.

The sale is the division’s second sale this year and will happen against the backdrop of warnings from producer Hilcorp to buyers that the company might not have a dependable natural gas supply beyond its current contracts. At the same time, interest in oil and gas tracts in the inlet has waned overtime, with a small number of companies picking up leases in recent state and federal sales.

The division usually holds Cook Inlet sales in the spring, and during the last state-run lease sale, in June, just one company — Furie Operating Alaska— bid on two offshore leases. For several years, Hilcorp was the only company to buy leases in state sales.

This month's state sale will close just days before another, in the inlet's federal waters further offshore. That federal sale is mandated by Congress, after previous cancellations from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Sean Clifton with the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas said the division has a history of holding the sales concurrently to spur interest from potential buyers. He said the division is holding the extra sale in December so the timing lines up again.

“We’re hoping that we can take advantage of that this time, after BOEM previously canceled this lease sale and then was ordered to hold it anyway,” he said.

The state sale is happening online, on EnergyNet. Dec 12 was the first day to submit bids. The deadline is Dec. 28 and the division said it will publish results early Dec. 30.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
