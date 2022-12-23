© 2022 KDLL
Local News

River City Books' holiday gift guide

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM AKST
2022 books
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL

Still figuring out what to get for the readers on your holiday lists? Peggy Mullen and Monica Heath from River City Books in Soldotna shared with us some of their favorite books from 2022. All book mentioned in this interview are available at River City Books.

Monica Heath starts out with some recommendations for kids.

River City's holiday gift guide

Monica’s recommendations

“The Hobbit” — J.R.R. Tolkein *

“Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” Sandra Boynton

“The Highlights Book of How” — Highlights

“Strum and Drum: A Merry Little Quest” — Jashar Awan

“The Three Billy Goats Gruff” — Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen

“The Christmas Owl” — Ellen Kalish, Gideon Sterer *

“The Shortest Day” — Susan Cooper *

“Lessons in Chemistry” — Bonnie Garmus

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” — J. Kenji López-Alt

Peggy’s recommendations

“The Door of No Return” — Kwame Alexander

“Wild Oak” — C. C. Harrington

“As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow” — Zoulfa Katouh

“Nobody Gets Out Alive” — Leigh Newman

“Still Life” — Sarah Winman *

* denotes books not published in 2022.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
