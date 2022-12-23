River City Books' holiday gift guide

Still figuring out what to get for the readers on your holiday lists? Peggy Mullen and Monica Heath from River City Books in Soldotna shared with us some of their favorite books from 2022. All book mentioned in this interview are available at River City Books.

Monica Heath starts out with some recommendations for kids.

Monica’s recommendations

“The Hobbit” — J.R.R. Tolkein *

“Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” Sandra Boynton

“The Highlights Book of How” — Highlights

“Strum and Drum: A Merry Little Quest” — Jashar Awan

“The Three Billy Goats Gruff” — Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen

“The Christmas Owl” — Ellen Kalish, Gideon Sterer *

“The Shortest Day” — Susan Cooper *

“Lessons in Chemistry” — Bonnie Garmus

“The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” — J. Kenji López-Alt

Peggy’s recommendations

“The Door of No Return” — Kwame Alexander

“Wild Oak” — C. C. Harrington

“As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow” — Zoulfa Katouh

“Nobody Gets Out Alive” — Leigh Newman

“Still Life” — Sarah Winman *

* denotes books not published in 2022.