Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing

A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway.

The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.

Adam said the vehicle, which was pulling two trailers, slid off the road coming around a bend in front of the Cooper Landing Brewing Company at the eastern end of the town. He said the driver was completely uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the incident, although the crash did take out the Cooper Landing road sign.

No local emergency groups were called to respond to the incident, since there were no injuries.

Adam said Weaver Brothers has its own resources for righting overturned vehicles, which the company deployed to the scene yesterday. He said even after the highway was reopened in the afternoon, the truck wasn’t cleared until 6:30 p.m., and there is still some debris around the site.

Some Homer residents said in a local road conditions Facebook group that Safeway seems to be missing some grocery items.