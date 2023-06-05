Police investigating Soldotna burglary

Soldotna Police are searching for information about a burglary of a vape shop. Police say 5150 Vapes, on the Sterling Highway across from Soldotna Creek Park, was burglarized early Sunday morning. Video from the scene show suspects leaving just before police arrived. Police say they’re collecting evidence from the building and surrounding areas and aren’t releasing additional information at this time.

A Facebook post from 5150 Vapes says the suspects are a male and female, and that a reward is offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Information can be called into the Soldotna Police Department at 907-262-4455 or Crime Stoppers at 907-283-8477.