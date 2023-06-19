© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Teacher union elects LaDawn Druce president

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published June 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM AKDT
LaDawn Druce (right) celebrates #RedforEd, in support of raising Alaska's per-student funding, with other KPEA members at River City Academy.
Courtesy Photo
/
KPEA
LaDawn Druce (right) celebrates #RedforEd, in support of raising Alaska's per-student funding, with other KPEA members at River City Academy.

The Kenai Peninsula’s teacher union has a new president. LaDawn Druce, a retired district teacher who now works as a counselor in several small schools, won a special election Thursday, June 15.

The Kenai Peninsula Education Association, or KPEA, is the local union representing certified staff in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

Former president Nathan Erfurth was ousted last month, shortly after his arrest for sexual abuse of a minor. A judge agreed to release Erfurth to house arrest this month, where he’ll remain under the watch of two custodians as the case progresses.

At a school board meeting last month, acting-President Tamra Wear announced the two candidates in a special election to fill the role, LaDawn Druce and Amy Dawn.

Druce is a retired KPBSD teacher, and now works as a guidance counselor at River City Academy, the Cooper Landing School, the Hope School and Nanwalek School. Druce previously served as the president of KPEA a decade ago, and was the organization's first-ever full-time president, according to the Peninsula Clarion.

Druce’s term begins next Tuesday, June 16. She’ll serve for the 2023-2024 school year.

Tags
Local News KPEAKenai Peninsula Borough School District
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
Find out more
Related Content