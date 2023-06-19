Teacher union elects LaDawn Druce president

The Kenai Peninsula’s teacher union has a new president. LaDawn Druce, a retired district teacher who now works as a counselor in several small schools, won a special election Thursday, June 15.

The Kenai Peninsula Education Association, or KPEA, is the local union representing certified staff in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

Former president Nathan Erfurth was ousted last month, shortly after his arrest for sexual abuse of a minor . A judge agreed to release Erfurth to house arrest this month, where he’ll remain under the watch of two custodians as the case progresses.

At a school board meeting last month, acting-President Tamra Wear announced the two candidates in a special election to fill the role, LaDawn Druce and Amy Dawn.

Druce is a retired KPBSD teacher, and now works as a guidance counselor at River City Academy, the Cooper Landing School, the Hope School and Nanwalek School. Druce previously served as the president of KPEA a decade ago, and was the organization's first-ever full-time president, according to the Peninsula Clarion .

Druce’s term begins next Tuesday, June 16. She’ll serve for the 2023-2024 school year.