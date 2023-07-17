Plane makes emergency landing, crashes in Ninilchik

A plane crashed during an emergency landing on the highway in Ninilchik last Wednesday, but Alaska State Troopers say the pilot and passenger were uninjured.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say they received a report of an aircraft crash at mile 138 of the Sterling Highway, just south of Ninilchik. They say the 1946 Aeronca single engine aircraft experienced engine trouble, and made an emergency landing on Sterling Highway. However, just after landing, the plane struck a guardrail and flipped over into the ditch.

The pilot, identified as 26-year-old Brian Bilodeau of Kenai, and a passenger were both uninjured.

Troopers were unable to answer questions about where the aircraft departed from, and whether there were any impacts to vehicles on the highway, before airtime.