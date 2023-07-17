© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Plane makes emergency landing, crashes in Ninilchik

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM AKDT
The 1946 Aeronca single engine aircraft landed on the highway, then flipped over and crashed when it hit a guard rail.
Courtesy Photo
/
Mike Barrett
The 1946 Aeronca single engine aircraft landed on the highway, then flipped over and crashed when it hit a guard rail.

A plane crashed during an emergency landing on the highway in Ninilchik last Wednesday, but Alaska State Troopers say the pilot and passenger were uninjured.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, troopers say they received a report of an aircraft crash at mile 138 of the Sterling Highway, just south of Ninilchik. They say the 1946 Aeronca single engine aircraft experienced engine trouble, and made an emergency landing on Sterling Highway. However, just after landing, the plane struck a guardrail and flipped over into the ditch.

The pilot, identified as 26-year-old Brian Bilodeau of Kenai, and a passenger were both uninjured.

Troopers were unable to answer questions about where the aircraft departed from, and whether there were any impacts to vehicles on the highway, before airtime.

Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsNinilchikSterling Highwayplane crash
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
Related Content