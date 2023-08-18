Former judge charged with perjury makes Homer court appearance

The former Homer judge charged with perjury by a grand jury made a court appearance Friday morning.

Margaret Murphy appeared for a pretrial conference in Homer court. She was charged with one felony perjury count in April, a case that appears related to Soldotna man David Haeg, who was convicted in Murphy’s courtroom in 2004 for unlawful hunting crimes.

He has long alleged that Murphy conspired against him in the case, though she has been cleared of multiple misconduct accusations. Haeg has since led a larger effort against judicial corruption.

Murphy’s case was moved from Kenai to Homer by request of her attorney. Anchorage Judge Thomas Matthews was assigned to the case after all Kenai Superior Court judges recused themselves.

Today, Murphy’s defense told the court they had just received over 1,000 pages of transcripts and 2,000 documents and needed time to review them. Matthews set another hearing date on Oct. 4.