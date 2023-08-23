Kenaitze releases survey about new bus system

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is seeking public input on its new fixed-route bus system, called Kahtnu Area Transit.

The bus will run between Sterling, Soldotna, Kenai and Nikiski. It will be open to the general public, not just tribal members. Consultants working on the project presented at a Soldotna Chamber of Commerce luncheon in June, where they promised a forthcoming service to gather input on plans for the bus.

That survey is out now. According to the tribe, Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Nikiski, and Kalifornsky residents, especially “current or potential users of public transportation or people with transportation needs,” are encouraged to take it. Survey results will be used to develop the route and bus stops.