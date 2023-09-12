Holland plans for three more years as district superintendent

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland is planning on another three years in the role.

Holland took over as superintendent in 2021. He previously served as the assistant superintendent of instruction, and was the director of student support services for the district for more than a decade.

At its meeting Monday in Seward, the Kenai Peninsula Board of Education unanimously approved beginning a negotiation process with Holland for an additional three-year contract.

Board of Education President Debbie Cary says she and Holland will now negotiate details of the contract, and she hopes to have a finished agreement available for the board to vote on within the next month.

Holland’s new three-year term would begin July 2024, and run through July 2027.