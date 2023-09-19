© 2023 KDLL
Teen damages Nikiski home with stolen car

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published September 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM AKDT
The Nikiski welcome sign, photographed in 2022.

A teen crashed a stolen car into a Nikiski house causing tens of thousands in damage, according to Alaska State Troopers.

On Saturday, the troopers and their K-9 team responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Silverado. They found a 14-year old driving the vehicle, and discovered that the teen had struck a residence on Island Lake Road in Nikiski. Troopers say the collision caused $20,000 in damage.

The 14-year old was already on probation for vehicle theft, and was brought to the Kenai Youth Pretrial Facility on charges of criminal mischief, vehicle theft and probation violation.

Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
