Ravn Alaska will no longer serve Kenai

Ravn Alaska, the Alaska airline that specializes in serving small communities, will cease operations out of Kenai Municipal Airport after Oct. 20. According to an airport spokesperson, the airline’s decision was primarily driven by the nationwide pilot shortage. The airline has made no public comment on the decision.

Ravn Alaska currently employs 17 people at Kenai Municipal Airport. They were given notification of the airline’s decision yesterday.

The airport will be working with the city manager and city attorney’s office to review the terms of the airline operating agreement. Discussion about how this decision will affect the airport is ongoing.

Ravn Alaska filed for bankruptcy in summer 2020, but was bought out and returned to service in November of that year. Before bankruptcy, the airline served more than 100 communities; now it flies to just 12.

Kenai Municipal Airport will still have two scheduled airlines operating from its facility seven days a week.