Body found near Kenai River

On Oct. 21, Kenai Police received a report about a body discovered on the beach near Cook Drive in Old Town Kenai. After an investigation, the body was identified as 32-year-old Austin Struthers of Kenai. The Kenai Police Department says that Struthers fell from the top of the bluff, which is about 75 feet tall in that area.

Police say there is no information to suggest that foul play was involved, but alcohol may have been a factor. The body has been transferred to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for Struthers’ funeral expenses.