Borough recognizes Small Business Saturday

According to the United States Chamber of Commerce, small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the country. They are also credited with creating just under two-thirds of all new jobs since 1995, and employ nearly half of the private sector workforce.

Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday, an annual celebration to support small businesses and their contributions to the community. Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche recently signed a proclamation recognizing the occasion, and says that small businesses are the lifeblood of the community.

“Essentially, by shopping Small Business Saturday, as you’re getting prepared for your holidays, you’re investing right back in the Kenai Peninsula Borough community where you live,” he said.

On average, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays local, which can help to create jobs or bolster charities. While it may be easier to purchase items from an online retailer or big box store, those purchases send money outside of the community. Micciche says he has seen local businesses close as a result.

The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Spark Soldotna event, a “Shark Tank” inspired competition where small businesses present their ideas to a panel of judges for a $4,000 small business scholarship. Micciche, who was a judge at this year’s event, says the competition highlights the diversity of small businesses on the peninsula. He encourages the community to shop locally this Small Business Saturday.

“A little extra work, you have to leave the house, but the benefits are undeniable,” Micciche said. “If you want to continue living in a place where you have that sense of community, small businesses are a part of that, and it’s up to you to keep them viable and allow them to continue serving you on the Kenai.”

There are more than 73,000 small businesses in Alaska. Last year, Americans spent an estimated $17.9 billion on Small Business Saturday.