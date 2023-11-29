Soldotna High goes 'over the rainbow' in upcoming performance

If you’ve recently dropped by the Soldotna High School auditorium, you may have overheard classic melodies such as “Over the Rainbow” and “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.” Over 100 cast members, including nearly 60 elementary-aged Munchkins and a real-life Toto, have been rehearsing for their rendition of the show since early September.

Spotlighting SoHi students and Triumvirate Theatre actors, the production takes on the well-known story of “The Wizard of Oz” with a more humorous touch. Joe Rizzo is the director of the show. While he has directed productions of this play in the past, the SoHi performance has helped him relearn the excitement of working with a large cast.

“I’ve seen very professional versions of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ with all the bells and whistles, and that’s super impressive, but not near as much fun as knowing the kids in the cast,” Rizzo said. “That’s what this production is going to bring, come out and see your friends and neighbors, and enjoy the talents that we have here locally.”

This is Rizzo’s first time directing with the SoHi drama department. The production has allowed him to work with both new and familiar student actors. He said the actors have done an excellent job at adapting to his directorial style.

“It’s a lot of new talent, I think that’s what’s so cool about high school shows, it pulls in all that new talent and brings everyone together,” said Sophia Miccicche, a senior at SoHi who plays the show’s Wicked Witch of the West. She said the witch is the only character in the production that breaks the fourth wall.

“It’s really fun because I’m balancing being that comical character, but also trying to be intimidating and scary while being five-foot-two,” she said.

While cast members said working on the production has been enjoyable, some say that the best part has been fellow friends’ and cast members’ support. JLee Webster plays the leading role of Dorothy.

“This role has really taught me to make mistakes, because if you don’t make mistakes, then you never learn anything,” Webster said. “Also, to make sure you have all your lines memorized.”

Webster, a senior at SoHi, says the production has pooled some of the best local talent in terms of acting and directing.

“I think community theater is something that gets overlooked quite a bit, and ‘Wizard of Oz’ is a story that everybody knows,” she said. “I think it will be cool for people to see it on the big stage, with real actors and a real dog.”

“I hope, whether it’s a specific character, or song, or dance, or maybe even a costume, they see something on stage that makes them feel something,” Miccicche added. “That’s what I hope people take away.”

Rizzo has directed dozens of plays throughout Southeast Alaska. He said the local artistic talent astounds him.

“The Kenai Peninsula, particularly the Central Kenai Peninsula, is really remarkable when you think about how few of us there are, and what a large number of opportunities that kids have to participate in the arts, and adults have to participate in the arts,” Rizzo said. “There’s just a lot of arts going on in the community, and it's kind of amazing for how few of us there are here, honestly.”

Performances of “The Wizard of Oz” will take place at the high school from Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. You can purchase tickets on Triumvirate Theatre’s website.