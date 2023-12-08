© 2023 KDLL
Local children can send letters to Santa

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM AKST
Central Peninsula Hospital

Central Peninsula Hospital has unveiled a magical mailbox for children to send their holiday wishes to Santa Claus. The annual tradition ensures a direct route to the jolly man himself, who will write back to each child who sends a letter.

Last year, Santa Claus received 25 letters from the magical mailbox.

“We just hope that it makes their holidays happier, and just something to look forward to, getting a letter from Santa,” said Jim Childress, volunteer and community services manager at Central Peninsula Hospital. 

The magical mailbox is located inside the hospital’s Mountain Tower lobby. Children have until Dec. 20 to send their letters.
Hunter Morrison
