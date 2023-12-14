Soldotna Chamber recognizes community members

A packed conference room of community members gathered at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex Dec. 13 to recognize and celebrate community members during its annual awards celebration. Awards were given to businesses, volunteers and individuals in the community.

Award categories at this year’s ceremony included commitment to customer service, government and civic affairs, pioneer award and others. Nominations for these awards come from the community, and are then voted on by the chamber’s board of directors.

“A lot of hard work goes unrecognized,” said Maddy Olsen, Soldotna Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Acknowledgement goes such a long way. There are so many deserving people in our community, it’s so hard to come up with our ten that we award each year.”

Among those recognized was Leslie Rohr, executive director of Love In the Name of Christ. The organization helps those in need by connecting them with agencies and church groups to assist with issues like homelessness and poverty.

Rohr also stepped up when the Nikiski Shelter of Hope, a homeless shelter that opened in 2021, needed an operator. She received the chamber’s Person of the Year award.

“A pastor, my pastor, told me about ten years ago, we’re meant to grow where we’re planted,” Rohr said while addressing the crowd. “I was planted here for a reason, and I don’t think I’m done growing yet. ”

One of the businesses recognized at the award ceremony was Alaska West Air, which offers exploration trips via airplane on the Kenai Peninsula. The company won this year’s Chamber Business of the Year award, and just celebrated 45 years in business and 300,000 customers served. The award is given to a business that has stimulated economic development while being supportive of other local businesses.

“It’s unique to live here,” said Alaska West Air co-owner Kelli Brewer. “It also is a privilege because you can take an idea and a dream you have, and in this community, you’re able to make it grow.”

Others recognized at this year’s chamber awards include Small Business of the Year Echo Lake Meats, Volunteer of the Year Linda Tannehill and Excellence in Profession award winner Tim Dillon.

“Over the years, we’ve seen some incredible people come through, but acknowledgement goes a long way,” said Olsen. “We want to make sure that these people are recognized, and know that they are incredibly valued in our community.”

The Soldotna Chamber of Commerce has recognized individuals and businesses at its awards celebration since it was first held in 1959, the same year that Alaska became a state. The celebration is also older than the Kenai Peninsula Borough.