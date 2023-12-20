Wildlife Refuge opens land for snowmachine use

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge has opened areas of its land normally permitted for snowmachine use.

Areas of the refuge closed to snowmachine use include anywhere above the timberline with the exception of Caribou Hills, the Swan Lake and Swanson River canoe systems and the refuge headquarters area on Ski Hill Road. The Skilak Wildlife Recreation Area is also closed to snowmachine use, with the exception of Hidden, Kelly, Petersen and Engineer lakes.

The refuge asks snowmachiners to be respectful of their surroundings and avoid areas with insufficient snow accumulation. Snowmachiners should exercise caution near creek and river crossings with running water. The refuge also asks visitors to avoid moose and other wildlife encounters when possible.

For more information or to view a map of areas open to snowmachine use, visit the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page.