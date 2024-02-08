Kenai Performers to present community dance event

The local performing arts group Kenai Performers will host a free community dance this Saturday in Soldotna. The family-friendly event will feature live music from local band White Stone. Free swing and line dance instruction will be provided an hour before the event.

The group has held three community dance events since last September. Swing dance coordinator Jodene McAullife says the events have seen up to 80 dancers.

“It’s an opportunity to get some exercise and meet other people from the community," she said. "And even just come and watch people dance, that’s also fun.”

The community dance will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kenai Performers rehearsal space, behind Subway on K-Beach Road. Clean dance shoes are required. Donations for the event are appreciated.

The group plans to host another swing dance workshop and community dance event this August.