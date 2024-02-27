KPC film viewing aims to promote unity

As part of its ongoing Arts and Sciences Lecture Series, Kenai Peninsula College will host a viewing event and discussion of the film “Braver Angels: Reuniting America.” The documentary is about an experimental workshop that aims to bring people from both sides of the political spectrum together by encouraging an open channel of communication.

Cathleen Rolph, president of the League of Women Voters Central Kenai Peninsula, helped organize the event. She says she hopes the film will help bring people together and show that they have more in common than they may think.

“We are all human, and we are actually more than our politics," Rolph said. "We are parents, and workers, and homeowners and renters. Everyone’s voice counts, we don’t all have the same ideas, but we can always listen to each other and try to understand.”

The documentary was produced by Braver Angels, a non-profit dedicated to reducing polarization and fostering positive dialogue between people with different views. Rolph says studies have shown this documentary has eased divisions among groups with opposing political ideologies.

“The film is just absolutely powerful," she said. "You cannot come away after watching it with the same animosity that you might’ve held before.”

The film viewing will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Kenai Peninsula College commons. A discussion about the 50-minute documentary will follow. The event is free and open to the public.