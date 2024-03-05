Nikiski's Drama, Debate and Forensics team places in state tournament

In late February, over 200 DDF students from 22 other teams around the state competed at East High School in Anchorage for the title of state champion. The meeting consists of numerous competitions of public speaking, from theatrical performances to interpretations and research.

Students must compete in two regional competitions before making it to the state meeting. Members of the Nikiski Middle/High School DDF team placed both first and second in the state’s reader’s theater event, a competition where actors present readings of narrative materials without props or costumes. Junior Belle Morris was on the winning team.

“Dude, it doesn’t even feel like a competition, to be honest," she said. "Every time I hear my friends talk about sports, it’s like they’re at each other’s throats and feel like a competition. Everyone is so friendly.”

Each of Nikiski’s reader’s theater competitions showcased the work of four students. The winning team’s presentation involved adaptations of numerous classic books. The team also placed in the dramatic interpretation, duo interpretation and pantomime competitions.

Although the Nikiski team competes against other schools, team members say they help cheer on their fellow competitors, who soon become friends. The team won a sportsmanship award at this year’s competition, which team members say is likely because they root for other teams.

“I have been on volleyball trips, and everyone was mean to each other and it’s all about winning there, but at DDF I think that everyone has a common goal of doing their best, having a good time, and connecting with people,” said Rainy Jenness, an eighth-grader whose team placed second in the meeting’s reader’s theater competition. “I think that that’s basically what happened at every meet that we went to.”

“Obviously there’s competition, right? But it’s like friendly competition," said Kry Spurgeon, another member of the DDF team. "You don’t go in their and are like ‘oh, I’m going to beat these kids at DDF,’ you’re like ‘oh man, I really hope my friends from this other team win.’”

While some schools’ DDF teams have more than 20 students, Nikiski’s has just eight. The group is tight-knit, and say their togetherness is partially what made them stand out from other teams from around Alaska.

“Every time we did a reader’s theater, we always got the best notes," said Morris. "Every time we would get in the car afterwards we’d be like ‘that’s because of the togetherness,’ and it’s the togetherness that helps us win. Togetherness makes anything effortless.”

“We just kind of felt like it was a great validation of all the work they put in, and I hate to say it, but their natural talent, honestly,” said Carla Jenness, assistant DDF coach. “We have a very talented group of kids that are super respectful and kind, they love each other and they love the activity.”

Nikiski’s DDF group says it's nice to be part of a non-athletic team where they can still earn recognition for their school. They say many students didn’t realize the school had a DDF team.