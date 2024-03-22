Warmer weather could increase springtime avalanche threat

With warmer weather in the immediate forecast, recreationists on the Kenai Peninsula should exercise caution and consider the threat of springtime avalanches. While this weekend’s avalanche forecast is expected to be low, the threat could increase on sunny days next week.

“It really depends on how the weather sets up to how quickly the snowpack makes the transition and destabilizes, and causes those big avalanches,” said Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center director Wendy Wagner.

Areas most prone to avalanches are those under steep slopes, which is where many summertime hiking trails on or near the peninsula are located. Areas near Portage or Devil's Pass have some of the highest avalanche likelihood.

Wagner says the center saw numerous avalanches in the region last week in areas with no known foot traffic.

“Anytime you see a recent avalanche, there’s a good chance another avalanche like that can happen," she said. "So just observing, looking around where you are, seeing if there’s any avalanches in the area you are is a really great way to know if the mountains are dangerous that day.”

Avalanches are most likely to occur on warm, sunny days or during winter storms. You can view an avalanche forecast on the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center’s website.