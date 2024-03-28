Central Peninsula Hospital welcomes new mental wellness clinic

Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna announced in December the opening of a new mental wellness clinic. The outpatient clinic officially opened in October, and is currently accepting patients of all ages through a referral process.

The facility comes after the hospital’s 2022 community needs assessment, which determined that expanded mental wellness services were a top concern for the community. Central Peninsula Hospital’s Marketing Manager Shanon Davis says the clinic currently has two psychiatric nurse practitioners on staff.

“Both are committed to serving the community with compassion," she said. "They’re focused on decreasing the stigma of mental health and providing a safe place for individuals to seek treatment in a comfortable and welcoming environment.”

The new clinic offers an array of services, from outpatient psychiatric treatment to diagnostic assessments and medication prescribing. The clinic also provides specialized women’s mental health services, offering diagnosis and medication management support before, during and after childbirth.

Davis says the new facility is committed to providing a holistic approach, and allowing patients seeking mental health services to find them on the peninsula.

“This clinic is really here to address their needs, address the needs of the Kenai Peninsula as a whole, and our providers are just committed to the wellness of the mental health of our community," Davis said. "We don’t want people to hesitate to ask for help when they need it, we’ve got compassionate providers who are here to provide those services that we desperately need.”

Central Peninsula Hospital’s mental wellness clinic is still growing and actively recruiting new psychiatrists. The clinic is located on the corner of Marydale Avenue and Fireweed Street in Soldotna, and is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the new mental wellness clinic, visit Central Peninsula Hospital’s website.