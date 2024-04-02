Bear awareness and electric fencing seminars to be held around peninsula

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Defenders of Wildlife, a national conservation organization, will host several bear awareness and electric fencing workshops this week across the Kenai Peninsula. The events will not only highlight bear safety but discuss an electric fence incentive program.

“This is a reimbursement program for residents on the Kenai Peninsula and in Southeast Alaska who are looking to prevent and reduce conflict with bears in and around their property," said Isabel Grant, an Alaska representative for Defenders of Wildlife.

In the workshop, interested homeowners can learn about how to apply for the reimbursement program. Attendees will learn about electric fencing supplies and how they can build their own electric fences.

Grant says Defenders of Wildlife will reimburse homeowners 50% of the cost of constructing an electric fence on their property.

“We’re also hoping they take away the importance of deterring bears and why we want to make sure we’re keeping both people and bears safe in our community,” she said.

The bear awareness and electric fencing workshop will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce, and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Soldotna Public Library. The workshop will also be held Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Homer Public Library.

The workshops are free and open to the public.