Forest Service seeks holiday decor for U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking ten thousand handmade ornaments from across Alaska to decorate this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree and smaller, companion trees in federal buildings throughout the nation’s capital. Ornaments made from recycled, upcycled or natural materials that represent the state, its people and its traditions are encouraged for submission.

Each year, the service selects a tree from a different national forest to appear on the Capitol Building’s West Lawn. This year’s Capitol tree will come from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

Annette Heckart is a program manager with the Alaska region of the Forest Service.

“It’s a way to kind of highlight what we think is special about Alaska, about our national forests, about our public lands, and translate those into ornaments as a way to share with everybody else who we are as Alaska,” she said.

U.S. Forest Service An ornament made from tsunami trash found on Alaskan coastlines, 2015

The Capitol tree will require 3,500 colorful and weatherproof ornaments about 12 by 12 inches. Sixty-five hundred smaller ornaments will be required for the companion trees. The agency is also looking for 45 Alaska-made tree skirts to go with the companion trees.

Although few ornaments or tree skirts have been submitted yet, Heckart says she’s thrilled the state will be represented in the U.S. Capitol this holiday season. She says Alaskans are some of the most creative people she’s ever met.

“People all over the world have a quote-on-quote ‘idea’ of Alaska, but this is our opportunity as Alaskans to share who we are, how we see our state and how we want others to see our state," Heckart said. "I think it’s a really fun way to connect people outside of Alaska with who we are.”

The specific Capitol Christmas tree will be selected this summer. For more information about the U.S. Capitol tree program or where to submit items, visit their website.