Soldotna Police Chief Meek resigns

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:01 PM AKDT
The Soldotna Police Department office on the Sterling Highway in Soldotna.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Soldotna Police Department office on the Sterling Highway in Soldotna.

Soldotna Police Chief Gene Meek resigned from the department, effective Friday, according to city officials.

City Manager Janette Bower said Tuesday morning that she had accepted Meek’s resignation.

“The chief resigned, I accepted his resignation, and we truly wish him the best,” Bower said. “He’s a good person, I hope he has wonderful success in his next position and we thank him for all of his good work while he was here.”

Bower said the city’s policies allow employees to resign on short timeframes if they’re mutually agreed upon, which she says was the case here.

Meek was sworn in to his position in July 2022. The Soldotna PD website now lists Stace Escott, who was previously a lieutenant with the department, as acting chief. Meek did not respond to a request for comment.
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsSoldotna PoliceCity of Soldotna
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
