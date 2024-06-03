Portion of sales from local beer donated to first responders

Cooper Landing is an outdoorsman's paradise with hiking, biking, boating and fishing opportunities. As people begin their summer recreation, Cooper Landing Emergency Services is more active in the community. The nonprofit is almost entirely volunteer run, providing paramedic and firefighting services.

A hit among locals and tourists, Cooper Landing Brewing Company is home to the Arterial Red Ale. Since opening in 2020, a portion of the proceeds from the hoppy beer go directly to the emergency services.

“We’re just trying to help out the people that keep us safe in this community,” said Sarah Gilbert, general manager of Cooper Landing Brewing Company. “There’s several people in our community that they’ve helped save their lives. If these people weren’t volunteering, we wouldn’t have anybody and we’d be waiting for someone from Soldotna or Anchorage, or maybe Seward.”

Gilbert says the company’s former brewer used to volunteer with Cooper Landing Emergency Services and is part of the reason they donate to the organization. She says last year, the nonprofit donated an AED to the brewery after a customer suffered a heart attack on the property. They’ve also donated Narcan, which can save someone’s life in the event of an opioid overdose.

Rachel Sullivan is the operations coordinator of CLES. She says with the group’s recent increase in volunteers and need for gear, proceeds from the brewery have been extremely beneficial.

“I think all the businesses realize they are attracting people into town, and they need to build it into their business as a way to give back," Sullivan said. "It was all their idea, we didn’t ask them to do it, but we’re just very grateful that they’ve built it into their business as a structural component to supporting our emergency service here.”

Sullivan says she’s tried Arterial Red Ale and is a fan. She also says the brewery is serious when it comes to preventing drinking and driving, which she believes helps keep the community even more safe.

“We just couldn’t be more appreciative of their support," Sullivan said. "Even more than the funding and how important that is, just knowing that the businesses here in town and our community are behind us and is always considering emergencies that could happen at any time. It’s just a good feeling.”

“It’s great for the community, but it’s also great for when you come to Cooper Landing and you’re trying to have some fun here, you have some peace of mind that somebody’s got your back,” Gilbert said.

Cooper Landing Brewing Company’s Arterial Red Ale is available on tap or in cans. The brewery is on the Sterling Highway near the Quartz Creek Campground.