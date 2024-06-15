Student councils get voice to borough assembly

Student leaders from around the Kenai Peninsula now have a designated time to address members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly. That’s following the addition of a new section to the assembly’s regular agenda schedule.

The new policy takes effect July 1 and says student councils from schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District can have a 10-minute block of time. Those presentations will be given toward the beginning of regular assembly meetings — after commending resolutions and before presentations with prior notice.

Unlike the KPBSD school board and Kenai and Soldotna city councils, the borough assembly does not have a student representative.

Student council presentations will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, and a council may only give two presentations per fiscal year. Priority will be given to local schools when the assembly meets in Homer or Seward and to student councils that have not already presented that fiscal year.

Assembly Vice President Tyson Cox, who introduced the ordinance, wrote in an accompanying memo that designating time for students to speak will encourage young people to participate in the public process and keep the assembly up to speed on what’s happening at peninsula schools.