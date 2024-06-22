© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

No bait allowed on Kasilof through July

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published June 22, 2024 at 12:55 AM AKDT
Kasilof Beach, at the mouth of the Kasilof River.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Kasilof Beach, at the mouth of the Kasilof River.

Starting Friday, anglers may not use bait while sport fishing in the Kasilof River. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the new restriction Thursday. It’s in effect through the end of July. The restriction affects the Kasilof River from its mouth to the department marker at the outlet of Tustumena Lake.

Anglers fishing in those waters may only use one, unbaited single hook with an artificial lure. Single hooks are those hooks with only one point. Until the end of June, Kasilof anglers are limited to two hatchery king salmon 20 inches or longer. Throughout July, the bag and possession limit drops to one fish.

King salmon produced in a hatchery don’t have an adipose fin between their dorsal and tail finds. Wild king salmon do have that fin, and can’t be possessed or kept.

The new restriction is intended to help meet the Kasilof River’s sustainable escapement goal. According to ADF&G, sustainable escapement goals represent the number of spawning salmon needed to sustain the fishery over time.

Elsewhere on the Kenai Peninsula, anglers are reporting slow sockeye fishing on the Russian River. Crooked Creek remains closed to all fishing through the end of July. Kenai River, Kenai Lake and the lake’s tributaries are open to fishing for all species except king salmon fishing.
Tags
Local News fishing
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Related Content