No bait allowed on Kasilof through July

Starting Friday, anglers may not use bait while sport fishing in the Kasilof River. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the new restriction Thursday. It’s in effect through the end of July. The restriction affects the Kasilof River from its mouth to the department marker at the outlet of Tustumena Lake.

Anglers fishing in those waters may only use one, unbaited single hook with an artificial lure. Single hooks are those hooks with only one point. Until the end of June, Kasilof anglers are limited to two hatchery king salmon 20 inches or longer. Throughout July, the bag and possession limit drops to one fish.

King salmon produced in a hatchery don’t have an adipose fin between their dorsal and tail finds. Wild king salmon do have that fin, and can’t be possessed or kept.

The new restriction is intended to help meet the Kasilof River’s sustainable escapement goal. According to ADF&G, sustainable escapement goals represent the number of spawning salmon needed to sustain the fishery over time.

Elsewhere on the Kenai Peninsula, anglers are reporting slow sockeye fishing on the Russian River. Crooked Creek remains closed to all fishing through the end of July. Kenai River, Kenai Lake and the lake’s tributaries are open to fishing for all species except king salmon fishing.