Wildlife Refuge to temporarily, partially close Lower Skilak Campground

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will be making improvements to the Lower Skilak Campground on Skilak Lake Road and will have partial campsite closures beginning Sunday. The closures will be divided into two time periods. The projects will improve road conditions, campsites and culverts at the campground.

The first closure will affect seven campsites on the east loop of the campground. They’ll close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and reopen at noon August 4.

The second closure will shut down seven sites on the campground’s west loop. Those will close at 11:59 p.m. August 4 and will reopen at noon August 22.

The boat launch and main road at the Lower Skilak Campground will remain open during these closures. To stay up to date on campground closures, follow the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge on Facebook.