Locally produced film looking for extras

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published August 2, 2024 at 11:56 AM AKDT
Final Spark is a Kenai Peninsula-based film group
KDLL NEWS
Final Spark is a Kenai Peninsula-based film group

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a movie, now might be your chance. A small-budget film being shot on the Kenai Peninsula is looking for extras.

The movie, titled “Chasing Rainbows,” is a fantasy story about a teenage girl who’s transported to a mysterious land of unusual characters. She’s separated from her younger brother, and the two must overcome obstacles and face uncomfortable truths to reunite. The production is the first feature-length movie by Final Spark, a film group based on the Kenai Peninsula.

Extras must be on the Kenai Peninsula August 7, 11, 16 and 17, but don’t need to be present every day to participate. The opportunity is open to anyone.

For more information about the movie or to get involved with the production, visit Final Spark’s Facebook page. You can also visit their website.
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
