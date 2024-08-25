Peninsula's newest Mexican restaurant opens in Kenai

Juan Rodriguez wears many hats. Born in Mexico, he moved to Alaska when he was 18, where he worked as a commercial fisherman in Dutch Harbor for over a decade. He then relocated to the Kenai Peninsula, opening several eateries, including Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Soldotna.

Now, he’s cooking up the flavors of his homeland in a new location. Rodriguez co-owns Martha’s Cocina in Kenai with his wife, Martha. The restaurant opened a few weeks ago and serves a variety of Mexican dishes, from shrimp and halibut tacos to aptly-named “monster” burritos and many more.

“My responsibility as a cook is that our food is always fresh," Rodriguez said. "I’m here pretty much all day long, starting at 8, 9 a.m. all the way until when we close at 9, so we try to make it fresh every day.”

Rodriguez and his wife have considered opening a second restaurant for years. Even though they live in Soldotna, the family enjoys coming to Kenai to walk the beach, and noticed a vacant building across the street from Alyeska Tire on Willow Street. They acquired the building about six months ago and began renovating it.

“I really like this area," Rodriguez said. "Willow Street in front of Country Food is kind of quiet around 5 p.m., but we want people to know we’re here and we welcome the whole family.”

In addition to its daily food specials, Martha’s Cocina has a full bar. Rodriguez says the restaurant offers tequila brands from around the world, allowing for a wide range of margarita options. Patrons can also find numerous beer brands on tap.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Martha’s Cocina offers a full bar that serves tequila brands from around the world

Rodriguez has been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years. He hopes to eventually pass Martha’s Cocina on to his children.

“I got 15 years until I retire, and hopefully my kids can take over and keep it running for many years,” Rodriguez said.

The family-run restaurant held an official grand opening celebration last week. Before the grand opening, Rodriguez said social media helped spread the word and bring in new customers.

“The community is very nice here in the area with us, it's been very nice for the past 23, 24 years," Rodriguez said. "I’m hoping they come by Martha’s and give it a try and see what they think.”

As of right now, Martha’s Cocina is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Wednesday. Rodriguez says it’ll be open seven days a week once the restaurant hires more employees.