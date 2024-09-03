Head of food bank retiring

The Kenai Peninsula Food Bank’s executive director is retiring.

Greg Meyer has been at the organization’s helm for six years. He’s heading back to Minnesota, where he plans to spend time with his grandchildren and family. He and his wife moved to the peninsula in 2018 in pursuit of an Alaska adventure.

In the years Meyer's headed up the food bank, he’s helped patrons navigate a critical state SNAP backlog and used his expertise to boost the work of other food banks on the peninsula . He also scaled up operations to feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic, something that earned him Soldotna’s person of the year award in 2021 .

Meyer says the food bank has never experienced a disruption similar to that of the pandemic.

“We had to not only increase dramatically our output, we had to figure out ways to where people could feel comfortable to come in and volunteer," he said. "We were out everywhere in the community, since not a lot of people were coming into the building for food, we had to get it out to everybody.”

Before relocating, Meyer worked similar roles with a soup kitchen and a transition program for people recovering from substance abuse. At the time of his relocation, he also had children who lived in the Mat-Su Valley. He says this made the move a good fit.

“The community is amazing," Meyer said. "The amount of support that we get and the volunteer base, everything about living here is just wonderful, besides the fact that it’s a beautiful place to be.”

Meyer called leading the food bank the best job he’s ever had. His last day of work is September 20.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve worked with the greatest people in a wonderful community," he said. "It’s very difficult and very hard to leave. During the pandemic when people weren’t moving around and traveling, we shared holidays together, we just felt like we were a family. To come new into a community and to feel like you’re such a part of it so quickly is a remarkable and awesome thing to say about the Soldotna and Kenai area.”

Meyer can’t name names, but says the food bank has hired a new executive director. They’ll take over next month. Meyer hopes the food bank will continue and improve its mission of feeding those in need on the Kenai Peninsula.

For more information about the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank or to find food assistance, visit the food bank's website.