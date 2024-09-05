Community health fairs to come to the central peninsula

Alaska Health Fair, Inc., a nonprofit that organizes community health fairs around the state, will host events in Nikiski and Soldotna this month. The education health fairs will highlight services offered by local health care groups, including those of the Independent Living Center and United Way of Anchorage.

Both fairs will also offer health screenings and low-cost blood testing. Betty Riethe is Alaska Health Fair's program director. She says the organization’s blood test results are some of the most comprehensive and discreet in the state.

“We do not put it over any computer where you or anyone else could see it if they hack into it," Riethe said. "We mail the results to the individuals, they can do with it what they choose to do with it, who sees it is all up to them, and that’s important these days with a lot of people.”

The nonprofit’s blood tests screen for several diseases, like anemia, liver disease, diabetes and others. You can purchase tests for one disease or packages that test for several. Pricing for each test type varies, but some insurance providers will reimburse patients for the cost.

“It’s just a fun thing to do in taking care of your health at an affordable price," Riethe said. "Just coming and talking to exhibitors, seeing what’s happening, is free.”

The peninsula’s first health fair of the month will be held Saturday from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the North Peninsula Recreation Service Area in Nikiski. Another will be held Sep. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.

Appointments for blood testing are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To see a full list of blood tests or to schedule an appointment, visit Alaska Health Fair's website.