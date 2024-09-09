Watercolor on view, art for sale in dual show

Patience.

That’s what may come to mind when roaming through the Kenai Art Center’s front gallery. Studying each individual brush stroke, it’s hard to not consider the time, and patience, that went into the more than 30 watercolor paintings on view this month.

The deeply colorful pieces, some of which are mixed with ink, depict a number of scenes, from flowers that are just budding to a picturesque Alaska landscape. Several abstract works are also on display in the show titled “Aquarelle.”

“From an artist's perspective, I actually consider watercolor the most difficult form of artform to create,” said Charlotte Coots, the art center’s executive director. “I have a special admiration for watercolor artists, because it is very hard to cover up mistakes in watercolor. When an artist has a vision and they start working on that, if they feel like they want to change it halfway through, it’s difficult to do that.”

One of these watercolors may whisk you away to Alaska’s long winters. Its focal point is a classic yellow Volkswagen Beetle that pops off the canvas. You can almost feel the crunchiness of the ice and snow forming on the vehicle’s windshield.

“That, I think, is an achievement to be able to create something that lifts off the page like that or off of the surface, that you have almost a physical reaction to because you want to reach out and touch it,” Coots said.

Kathryn Thomas is the artist behind the painting. She says this is one of the first watercolors she’s created since taking a hiatus from the art form about four years ago. She submitted two pieces for the show.

“I would hope the color or the light draws someone to the painting," Thomas said. "That’s what I always work for, is that little burst of color or capture of light that makes you walk across the room to see what it is.”

Mere steps away in the art center’s back gallery is a diversity of forms, shapes and colors. Acrylic paintings hang next to pottery displays while photographs are an arm's length from quilted work.

One piece that may catch your eye is, well, of an eye. Marco Mendoza enjoys experimenting with paint, clashing colors that may or may not match. For this eye-catching piece, bold hues of green and blue mesh harmoniously.

Mendoza is relatively new to the region’s art scene, only having a handful of works on view in the past. He says the art center has pushed him to submit, and create, more art. It’s also given Mendoza a space to interact with other artists, who he says have shared their critiques about his paintings.

“Whether it’s positive or negative, I’ve always said that any criticism is good criticism, whether it’s good or bad," Mendoza said. "There’s a quote that’s like ‘If everybody likes your art, then you’re doing it wrong.’ If somebody remembers it, even if it’s one person, cool. If not, it is what it is, I just create to create.”

If you like Mendoza’s painting, it could be yours. Each piece of art in the back gallery is for sale, with a goal of raising money for the art center. They’re in need of a new roof, boiler system, lighting and other renovations.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Paintings, pottery and more are for sale in the back gallery to raise money for the art center

Unlike the center’s annual Harvest Auction, which sells off local artwork and services at a gala dinner, this is a silent auction focused solely on the art. Artists who sell their work can choose to keep a portion of the proceeds or donate all of it to the art center.

Coots says the silent auction is pivotal to the art center’s short-term success, which can foster the center’s mission of supporting artists on the Kenai Peninsula long term.

“That’s kind of the reason we titled the show ‘Momentum,’" she said. "The art center has been around for 70 years, we want it to keep going for 70 years, and it takes a lot of volunteers, it takes a lot of elbow grease, it takes a lot of people working together, and it takes funding for it to keep going, because it’s a nonprofit. We want to keep driving that momentum forward to keep the art center up and running.”

The center’s watercolor installation, “Aquarelle,” will be on view through the end of the month. “Momentum” will be on display through Oct. 25, when bidding closes.

The Kenai Art Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.