Kenai Performers aims to address, prevent suicide and bullying

Bullying and suicide are not easy topics to discuss, but experiencing it first-hand is even more difficult. That’s why the Kenai Performers are presenting a series of shows focusing on these topics, which is something they’ve never done before. The five one-act plays, written by notable playwrights, highlight bullying on social media, school shootings and other serious subjects.

“All of us are coming from different places in the community, and we realized it’s a problem, and the problem has only grown,” said Terri Zopf-Schoessler, the director of the group’s production of “Girl in the Mirror.” The play highlights the issue of teen suicide.

“Luckily, when I was young a long time ago, we didn’t have social media, and if I made a fool of myself, people tended to forget it," Zopf-Schoessler said. "Now, it can live on forever. When people get behind their keyboards and become ‘keyboard warriors,’ they will say things to someone that they will never say in person.”

“Girl in the Mirror” reveals the thoughts of a teenage girl in coma who recently attempted suicide. It portrays the events that led up to main character Susan’s decision and how people can easily overlook the signs of depression.

Donna Shirnberg plays the role of Susan’s teacher.

“As a teacher, you wonder what you could do, what you didn’t do, what you could do better, how could you have helped," Shirnberg said. "It kind of hits home as the adult in the cast as to what did I ignore? Why didn’t I see it?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control , suicide is the 7th leading cause of death in Alaska.

Shirnberg says it can be easy to dismiss bullying or signs of suicide, especially in youth. She works in the healthcare industry, and says the number of youth struggling in recent years has increased.

“It’s so much more prevalent in our society that I think we need to address these issues, and let people know that there are people that care, and there are resources within our community, and we’re here to support them,” Shirnberg said.

Kassandra Feltman plays the role of Susan in “Girl in the Mirror.” She says it’s healing to bring to light issues of teenage anxiety, something she struggled with in the past.

“Even if we help one person in the audience kind of open up that doorway to talk about it, that’s enough," Feltman said. "The outreach is what we’re looking for, because we’re doing it for fun, but also to spread awareness that these things happen, and they’re scary.”

“A lot of people don’t want to look at this kind of stuff, which is understandable, that’s very human,” said Andrew Gunter, who plays multiple roles in two different plays. He hopes people will come away from the production looking at the issue of bullying in a new light.

“Sometimes we need to look at these important issues, like violence, bullying and suicide, so that hopefully someday we can come up with better solutions to such things," Gunter said. "Giving people the resources they need to not go those different routes.”

The Kenai Peninsula is home to several organizations that specialize in mental health and suicide prevention. Behavioral health services are offered at Central Peninsula Hospital , Peninsula Community Health Services , the Dena’ina Wellness Center and South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services .

Local organizations, including the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, have also donated resources and money to the production to better facilitate the message that help is available. At each show, a counselor will be present to offer a hand to anyone who may be struggling.

“It’s a difficult subject, but we’re hoping it sparks a discussion and hopefully helps people find what they need to get out of the community," Zopf-Schoessler said. "This is a true community, and they really can offer, with total generosity, their time and expertise.”

The Kenai Performers will stage the collection of short plays at the group’s headquarters behind Subway on K-Beach Road this and next Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets online.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, call the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988. The 24/7 lifeline can connect you to local resources.