Assembly OKs tourism working group

A new group will study the positive and negative impacts of tourism on the Kenai Peninsula Borough following assembly approval last week.

The group’s work will include evaluating the impact of tourism on borough finances and services to ensure visitors pay their “fair share.” That’s in addition to studying the potential effects of a boroughwide tax on overnight lodging.

The group is a product of summer discussions the assembly had about a 12% bed tax. They considered whether to put the issue before voters during the upcoming municipal election. The ordinance was tabled after pushback from the hospitality industry.

Those who opposed the ordinance asked the assembly to revisit the topic after the summer tourism season. Assembly members say the tourism working group will allow stakeholders to work together.

The group will include three industry representatives, four community members, two assembly members and the borough mayor.

Kelly Cooper, who represents Homer on the assembly, asked to be one of the group’s ex-officio members.

“The accommodations industry really does want to participate,” she said. “They are appreciative of having the opportunity to do that in the off season.”

Borough Mayor Peter Micciche also celebrated the collaborative nature of the group.

“The psychology of describing in that way brings everybody to the table without some assumption of where we're going. So I think we'll have some good results,” he said. “I think they're open to anything that we come forward with, as long as it's evaluated fairly, and I know that we'll do that.”

The group’s first meeting is scheduled for Oct. 22. The group is expected to provide its report to the assembly by April 30.