Municipal election is Tuesday

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:18 PM AKDT
Voters fill out their ballots at the District 2 polling location on Aug. 16.

Tuesday is municipal election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kenai Peninsula residents will cast ballots for city councils, school board and borough assembly, among others.

All three races for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly are uncontested.

Incumbent candidate Cindy Ecklund is running for reelection for the District 6 - East Peninsula seat. Current Kenai City Council member James Baisden is running for the District 1 - Kalifornsky seat. Former assembly member Willy Dunne is running for the District 9 - South Peninsula seat.

Two of the three races for seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education are uncontested. Kelley Cizek is running for the board’s District 5 - Sterling/Funny River seat. Tim Daugharty is running for reelection for the District 8 - Homer seat.

There are two candidates running for the school board’s District 2 - Kenai seat. Sarah Douthit and Jeanne Reveal are running. Incumbent Matt Morse is not running for reelection.

The races for seats on local city councils are also uncontested. In Kenai, Deborah Sounart is running for reelection alongside newcomer Sovala Kisena. In Soldotna, incumbents Jordan Chilson and Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings are running for reelection to their respective seats.

On the southern peninsula, residents living in the South Peninsula Hospital Service Area will consider a $38.5 million hospital bond. If approved, the proceeds would be used for upgrades to the South Peninsula Hospital campus.

Homer voters will be picking between mayoral candidates Rachel Lord and Jim Anderson. Incumbent candidates Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson are running for the two open seats on the Homer City Council.

Seward voters will pick between incumbent city council candidates John Osenga, Mike Calhoun and newcomer Cassie Werner for two open seats on the council.

More information about the Oct. 1 municipal election can be found on the Kenai Peninsula Borough website. You can learn more about this year’s candidates through KDLL’s 2024 candidate forum series. Full episodes are available on our website at kdll.org.

Polling locations

Polling placeLocation
Anchor PointAnchor Point Senior Center
Bear CreekBear Creek Fire Hall
CentralSoldotna Sports Center
Cooper Landing*
Diamond RidgeHomer Chamber of Commerce
Funny River No. 1Funny River Community Center
Funny River No. 2Soldotna Prep School
Fox River*
Homer No. 1Homer Council Chambers
Homer No. 2Homer United Methodist Church
Hope*
Kachemak City/Fritz CreekKachemak Community Center
K-BeachSoldotna Sports Center
KasilofKasilof Community Church
Kenai No. 1Kenai Mall
Kenai No. 2Challenger Learning Center
Kenai No. 3Kenai Mall
Mackey LakeSoldotna Prep School
Moose Pass*
NikiskiNikiski Community Center
NinilchikNinilchik Community Center
SalamatofNikiski Community Center
Seldovia/Kachemak Bay*
Seward/Lowell PointSeward City Hall
SoldotnaSoldotna Public Library
Sterling No. 1Sterling Community Center
Sterling No. 2Sterling Community Center
Tyonek*

*This is a by-mail precinct, and will not have a regular polling place open on Election Day. Registered voters living within these precincts will be mailed a ballot before the election. See the Kenai Peninsula Borough's election website for more information.

Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
