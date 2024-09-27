Kenai River Marathon runs this weekend

The Kenai Peninsula’s one and only marathon of the year is this Sunday. As part of the Kenai River Marathon, runners can race a full marathon, a half marathon, a relay or a 5K.

The full marathon runs from the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center to the heart of Soldotna and back. The half marathon begins at the chamber and runs down Kenai Spur Highway, Beaver Loop Road and back. The 5K will lead participants through Old Town Kenai from the chamber to Kenai Municipal Park and back.

A portion of the race registration fees will go to the Kenai Community Foundation to fund parks and recreation projects in Kenai. Some of last year’s proceeds paid for new bike racks around the city.

The marathon is hosted by the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and the City of Kenai. Samantha Springer is the chamber’s executive director. She says the race attracts people from around the state and country.

“It’s great for the community because it’s the shoulder season," Springer said. "I feel like people are more relaxed outside of tourist season and everything’s calmed down a bit. It also brings in people from around the state that literally fly in just to run this race. That’s always good for the shoulder time of the year.”

The marathon, half marathon and relay race start at 9 a.m. Sunday. The 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. Racers are invited to a spaghetti feed at the Kenai Chamber from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The chamber is also where runners can pick up their race bib, starting at 7 a.m. on race day.

Registration for the Kenai River Marathon closes Saturday at 8:30 p.m. You can register online.