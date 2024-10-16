© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Volcano advisory issued for Mt. Spurr due to seismic activity

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:30 PM AKDT
The summit of Mt. Spurr in 2020
John Lyons
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory / U.S. Geological Survey
The summit of Mt. Spurr in 2020

The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised its volcano alert level for Mt. Spurr on Wednesday. According to a press release, the level was raised from normal to advisory because of an increase in seismic activity and ground deformation that’s been ongoing since the spring. The observatory says there are no indications that an eruption is imminent.

The largest of the recent earthquakes in the region was a magnitude 2.3 recorded last week. The press release says the current increase in earthquake activity around Mt. Spurr is similar to past episodes of seismic activity which resulted in eruptions and the partial melting of an ice cap. But, the observatory says this type of seismicity will often decrease without producing an eruption.

The statement adds that increased seismic activity on Mt. Spurr has resulted in the development of a small lake in the summit crater. The last time a crater lake formed in the volcano’s summit was during seismic unrest that did not lead to an eruption. 

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says it will closely monitor Mt. Spurr for signals of an impending eruption. According to the press release, it's likely that an eruption would be preceded by further signals that would allow for an advanced eruption warning.

For more information on Mt. Spurr’s advisory, visit the Alaska Volcano Observatory's website.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsMount SpurrAlaska Volcano Observatoryvolcano
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
Related Content