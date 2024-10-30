Halloween happenings on the central Kenai Peninsula

Tomorrow is Halloween, and the central Kenai Peninsula is home to several trick or treat events and spooky happenings.

Kenai

In Kenai, Hearts and Hands of Care will throw a Halloween party at its office on Willow Street from noon to 5 p.m. The event will see trick or treating, a barbecue and a costume contest. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling the organization.

There’s also two free haunted houses. The Kenai Community Library will host the final day of its literary haunted house from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will also host its haunted chamber maze from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The only trunk or treat event on Halloween in Kenai will be in the Kenai Elks Lodge parking lot on Barnacle Way from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Soldotna

Soldotna will host numerous trunk or treat style events. One of the first of the day will be in the parking lot of the Peninsula Center Mall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Soldotna Elks Lodge will host its own trunk or treat event in the parking lot of Four D Carpet One Floor and Home near the corner of West Marydale Avenue and Kenai Spur Highway. It will also run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kendall Ford of Soldotna will host a trunk or treat with the Kenai River Brown Bears from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Across town, Soldotna Church of God will have a truck on treat event in its parking lot from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. College Heights Baptist Church on Kalifornsky Beach Road will also have a trunk or treat event starting at 6 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aspen Suites Hotel in Soldotna will host a free spooktacular event, with games, prices and treats. Brew@602 on Whistle Hill will host a haunted journey through a railcar. The Ghost Train will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is recommended for ages 10 and up. It’s $5 per person, and a portion of the proceeds go to the Peninsula Spay and Neuter Fund.

There’s also ways to donate more than just candy. The Kenai Peninsula Food Bank off of Kalifornsky Beach Road will welcome its annual “It’s Scary to be Hungry” food drive. Free to-go meals and goodie bags will be passed out by staff dressed in costume from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The food bank will be closed the remainder of the day, with the exception of lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re looking to refuel before, during or after your Halloween festivities, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Soldotna will have a Halloween drop-in event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the church’s O’Neill Hall. Free hot dogs, drinks and treats will be available.

Nikiski

In Nikiski, North Peninsula Recreation Service Area will sponsor a free trick or treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hay rides and free drinks will be provided.