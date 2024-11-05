Early election results are in, favor incumbents

*This is a developing story and will be updated.

Incumbents lead in local legislative races, preliminary data from the Alaska Division of Elections show. The results don't include absentee ballots or some early votes.

In races where no candidate receives more than 50% of votes, final results won’t be known until at least Nov. 20. That’s because the state accepts absentee ballots postmarked on election day. Ballots mailed from inside the U.S. are accepted up to 10 days after the election. Ballots mailed from outside the U.S. are accepted up to 15 days after the election.

Early ballots voted on or before Oct. 31 will be counted on election night. Early ballots voted Nov. 1 through 4 will be counted in the week following the election.

*Results are as of 9:55 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024.

Senate District D

Incumbent Republican State Senator Jesse Bjorkman leads in the race for the district that covers the northern half of the Kenai Peninsula.



Jesse Bjorkman (R) 7,207 47.90% Ben Carpenter (R) 6,189 41.14% Tina Wegener (D) 1,613 10.72% Write-in 36 0.24% Total 15,045

House District 7

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge leads challenger Ron Gillham by nearly 20 percentage points.



Justin Ruffridge (R) 3,910 59.39% Ron Gillham (R) 2,614 39.7% Write-in 60 0.91% Total 6,584

House District 8

With all precincts reporting, Bill Elam currently leads in the race for House District 8.

Bill Elam (R) 3,701 51.2% John Hillyer (R) 3,426 47.39% Write-in 102 1.41% Total 7,229

House District 6

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance leads.