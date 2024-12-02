Soldotna police respond to suicide in Fred Meyer parking lot

Soldotna police say a man died by suicide last Saturday in a motor home parked at Fred Meyer. Officers found 45-year-old Homer resident Jesse Wall dead inside the motor home. Police Chief Stace Escott says the department received a report of a possible suicide around 6:30 a.m. from one of Wall’s family members.

Escott says foul play wasn’t a factor in Wall’s death. The department notified Wall’s next of kin, and his body was sent to the state crime lab for autopsy. Escott says Wall’s motor home was secured and released to a family member.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact counselors with the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 9-8-8. The lifeline can also be accessed on the lifeline website at 988lifeline.org.