State names company in talks to head LNG Project

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation on Thursday named Glenfarne Group LLC as the company it’s in talks with to take over the $44 billion Alaska LNG Project. The announcement came three days after the corporation announced a framework agreement with a company not to be named until an agreement was finalized.

Corporation spokesperson Tim Fitzpatrick said Thursday they released the company name “in the interest of transparency.” He says the company will announce further developments and public updates at future board meetings and legislative presentations.

Glenfarne Energy Transition confirmed an exclusive agreement with AGDC to KDLL on Thursday. In a statement, the company said the agreement covers the 800-mile pipeline between the North Slope and Southcentral, an LNG export facility in Nikiski and carbon capture infrastructure on the slope.

AGDC President Frank Richards teased the then-unnamed company’s qualifications during an energy press conference on Monday, when it was initially announced that an agreement was in the works.

“The company involved brings extensive U.S. and international natural gas and LNG experience to bear to this project,” he said.

Glenfarne’s spokesperson declined to comment on whether the company has any experience with natural gas projects in Alaska. The company also owns and manages the Texas LNG Project , a natural gas export facility in south Texas.

Glenfarne said it has a second exclusive agreement with ENSTAR Natural Gas Company. That agreement is to advance a natural gas import infrastructure in the same facility as the proposed export infrastructure in Nikiski.

Enstar spokesperson Lindsay Hobson said the company’s import agreement with Glenfarne is separate from AGDC’s Alaska LNG Project agreement. The company doesn’t have a cost estimate for the import project covered by the agreement.

Hobson said Enstar’s import project envisions a land-based design for regasification facilities, meaning it wouldn’t include floating gas storage units. She said the project includes a terminal to receive liquefied natural gas tankers and facilities to regas it for ENSTAR’s systems.

In a statement provided to KDLL, ENSTAR President John Sims called their Glenfarne agreement a QUOTE “important step” in bringing new gas to Southcentral Alaska.

"While we are optimistic about this progress, we are still in the early stages with a long road ahead of us before we are able to discuss project details,” Sims said.