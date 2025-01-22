Food bank accepting plastic containers

Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna has placed a hold on the recycling of plastic and other waste after a recycling baler broke last month . If you’re looking for a place to discard your used plastic containers, the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank is accepting them for its pet food program.

The food bank uses plastic containers to repackage pet food into smaller, donable quantities. Greg Meyer, outgoing executive director of the food bank, says plastic donations help them save money on containers while keeping waste out of landfills.

“We want things to keep things dry, and also that are rodent-proof," Meyer said. "We are in this world where we have all this packaging that’s one single use, and it can be used for more things.”

Meyer says since working at the food bank, he’s realized how much plastic is used in food packaging. He urges the community to recycle when they can.

“If we can’t recycle it, which is always a struggle in Alaska, we should be repurposing it,” Meyer said.

The food bank prefers large plastic containers, like those used for coffee or yogurt. They also accept donations of to-go food containers with snap-on lids.

You can donate used food containers at the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank’s warehouse on Kalifornsky Beach Road near Kenai Peninsula College.